Male Athlete of the Week: Ethan Oltrogge

Third baseman Ethan Oltrogge had a breakout season for the Warriors this season as he moved into the cleanup slot of the lineup.
The incoming junior batted .387 with a .460 on-base percentage in 2019. He also scored 41 runs, had 43 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. His 43 RBIs tied for 13th best in Class 1A this past season.
“He got off to a great start for us and he never took his foot off the gas,” said Wapsie Valley baseball coach Tom Joecken. “It seemed like every game, he would come up with a clutch hit and drive in several runs. The tougher the pitcher he faced, the tougher Ethan got at the plate.”
Joecken said Oltrogge suffered a shoulder injury during their district final game and will soon have surgery to repair it.
“We are confident Ethan will be back next season, as good as new,” Joecken said. “Ethan plays the game the right way, 110 percent with a fearless attitude. I look forward to coaching [him] for another two years. Great things to come yet for this guy.”