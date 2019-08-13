Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Nicolay named to All-State team

Oelwein’s Steven Nicolay pitching against Cascade in the district title game on July 20. He was named a Second Team All-State selection.

 MIKE THOMAS

Oelwein pitcher Steven Nicolay can add another accomplishment from his high school career, a Class 2A Second Team All-State selection.

This season, Nicolay went 8-1 with a 1.49 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 70.1 innings pitched. He also held opponents to a .201 batting average in his senior campaign.

“Steven has worked extremely hard the past five years and the result is he has made himself into one of the top baseball players in northeast Iowa,” said Oelwein baseball coach Jason Gearhart. “Being recognized by the Class 2A coaches is a great accomplishment and Steven is completely worthy of the recognition.”

Gearhart said Nicolay ranks among the best pitchers in Oelwein High School baseball history.

“His pitching numbers for this past season rank in the top ten for Oelwein all-time in a single season for wins, strikeouts, ERA and WHIP,” Gearhart said. “Oelwein has had several All-State pitchers and many very good pitchers; besides Mike McLaury, Steven ranks comparably with all the rest.”

The past two seasons, Nicolay was the winning pitcher in the district final for Oelwein, with both wins coming against Cascade.

Nicolay graduated from Oelwein this year and will continue his baseball career at Kirkwood Community College.

“Kirkwood has an excellent baseball team and it will be a great opportunity for Steven to play on a team with very talented players,” Gearhart said. “Coach [Todd] Rima is excited to have Steven on the team.”

Nicolay joins his brother, Michael, who was an All-State selection in 2012, in an exclusive group of family members who had All-State selections for Oelwein.

Other brothers from Oelwein to earn All-State nods were the Dan (1978) and Rick Hassman (1985); and Todd (1992-93), Scott (1997) and Travis Rima (2000). Cousins Jason (1993) and Tim Gearhart (2000) also were family members who earned All-State selections.

Class 2A First Team All-State Selections

Jared Townsend (P), Wilton

Hunter Dekkers (P), West Sioux

Will Dembski (P), Pella Christian

Connor Lange (C), Missouri Valley

Brady Lukavsky (C), West Branch

Brock Farley (1B), Denver

Chantz Stevens (2B), Wilton

Reese Jamison (SS), Woodward-Granger

Trevor Boge (3B), North Linn

Owen Grover (OF), Beckman Catholic

David Seber (OF), North Linn

Kaden Davis (OF), West Marshall

Kayden Kruse (OF) Ogden

Reece Bueter (UT), Dike-New Hartford

Anthony Potthoff (UT), Van Meter

Christian Davidson (UT), Poc Area

Class 2A Second Team All-State Selections

Brett Shelton (P), Des Moines Christian

Steven Nicolay (P), Oelwein

Carter Petsche (P), Beckman Catholic

Riley Reed (C), Cascade

Blake Beller (C), Hinton

Brett Berg (1B), Van Meter

Grant Fouch (2B), Pleasantville

Logan McCoy (SS), Alta Aurelia

Blake Hall (3B), Underwood

Kyle Christensen (OF), Treynor

Hunter Pesek (OF), New Hampton

Zach Osborn (OF), Mediapolis

Karson Cantrell (OF), Louisa Muscatine

Jace Davidson (UT), Poc Area

Alex Bice (UT), Woodward Granger

Trevor Slayton (UT), Davis County