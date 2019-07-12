The Oelwein Huskies varsity baseball team defeated Benton 2-1 in a thrilling come-from-behind victory at home Thursday to close out the regular season.
It was a matchup between ace pitchers, with Huskies hurler Steven Nicolay facing off against Bobcats hurler Brady Sadler.
Nicolay (7-1) went a full seven innings with 11 strikeouts; while allowing five hits, two walks and one unearned run.
Oelwein baseball coach Jason Gearhart said Thursday’s game was an outstanding pitcher’s duel between two top performers.
“Steven made his last home game memorable; he is one of the top pitchers Oelwein has had and tonight he proved that again,” Gearhart said. “He pitched out of a jam in the first and then got in a groove. Recording 11 strikeouts against a quality opponent is difficult.”
Sadler went four innings with four strikeouts; while allowing one hit, no walks and no runs. Aiden Harris (3-4) pitched 1.1 innings in relief with one strikeout; while allowing one hit, three walks and two earned runs. Grant Embretson pitched the final two-thirds of an inning against the Bobcats.
The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning, when Benton catcher Ian Rupp hit a double, stole third base and scored on a throwing error from Oelwein. Rupp had two of the five hits for the Bobcats in the game.
Benton third baseman Aiden Harris had a two-out hit in the sixth inning and was replaced by courtesy runner Aidan Thompson. Thompson attempted to steal second base and was thrown out by Oelwein catcher Zach Wegner. Nicolay then proceeded to strike out Benton first baseman Justise McFarland to end the frame.
Nicolay also had the only two hits for Oelwein in the contest, including a key one-out double in the sixth inning that drove in center fielder Dillon Arndt and right fielder Mason Kunkle, who reached on walks. Nicolay’s two-RBI double gave the Huskies a 2-1 lead.
“Steven also had the game winning hit, I can’t say enough about his performance,” Gearhart said. “He has been taking extra batting practice and tonight it paid off.”
Up next
Oelwein closes out the regular season with a 20-10 record. The Huskies have a bye in the first round of the Class 2A District 4 bracket and will play the winner of Saturday’s first round game between North Fayette Valley and Starmont next Tuesday in Cascade at 5 p.m.