CASCADE – The Oelwein varsity baseball team defeated North Fayette Valley 7-1 in the Class 2A Region 4 semifinals on Tuesday in Cascade.
The Huskies capitalized on four errors from the TigerHawks, scoring seven runs on only four hits. Oelwein scored three runs in the first inning, three runs in the third inning and one run in the fourth inning in their win.
Oelwein pitcher Steven Nicolay pitched four innings with five strikeouts; while allowing one run. He was the winning pitcher and was pulled after beaning the first batter in the fifth inning. Zach Wegner pitched three scoreless innings of relief.
NFV pitcher Brooks Hovden started the game and went three innings with five strikeouts; but his team allowed six runs in that time. Lance Butikofer pitched three innings in relief with four strikeouts; while allowing one run.
Oelwein shortstop Dom Robertson had two walks, a hit, a run and four stolen bases. Wegner had two walks, a hit and two RBI. Second baseman/catcher Carsen Jeanes had a two-RBI double in the third inning.
The TigerHawks combined for six hits; four from center fielder Dylan Muggler. NFV stranded 11 runners as they only managed to score one run.
North Fayette Valley closes out their season with a 14-18 record after losing in the district semifinals to Oelwein.
Oelwein improves to 20-11 after their win against NFV in the Class 2A Region 4 semifinals. They will face the winner of the Waukon vs. Cascade game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Cascade.