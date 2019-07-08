Oelwein defeats Northwood-Kensett

NORTHWOOD – The Oelwein varsity baseball team defeated Northwood-Kensett 7-6 in a Saturday afternoon game.
Huskies pitcher Ethan Thomas (3-2) started the game and went four innings with nine strikeouts; while allowing six hits, a walk and five earned runs. Wegner earned the save after pitching three scoreless innings in relief.
“We didn’t play our best today, but the kids hung in there and found a way,” said Oelwein baseball coach Jason Gearhart. “Ethan Thomas pitched well. We made two errors but several other plays we didn’t make led to N-K scoring. Zach Wegner did a great job in relief to secure the victory.”
The Vikings scored the first run off an infield error in the first inning, but Oelwein answered with a four-run second inning that started with catcher Zach Wegner getting on base after getting beaned.
Designated hitter Lukes Crandall then doubled to drive in Wegner to tie it up. Left fielder Drake Logan then reached on an error off a bunt, followed by a walk from second baseman Carsen Jeanes and then a wild pitch scored Crandall. Right fielder Mason Kunkle would hit a two-RBI single to drive in Logan and Jeanes.
However, the Vikings had a four-run inning of their own in the third; off of four hits and two hit by pitches to regain a 5-4 lead.
The Huskies took the lead for good in the fourth inning after third baseman Steven Nicolay hit a three-run home run, which also scored center fielder Dillon Arndt and Kunkle. The Vikings would only manage to score one more run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Oelwein combined for seven hits, four walks, seven runs and three stolen bases in their win. Crandall had three hits, a walk, a run, a double, an RBI and two stolen bases.
“Crandall hit the ball the best, having three of our seven hits,” Gearhart said. “Nicolay’s three-run home run was the winning hit and Kunkle had a two-RBI hit with two outs. We need to clean up our defense and our approaches at the plate in different counts going forward.”
Next up
Oelwein is now 19-9 after their win against Northwood-Kensett. Oelwein plays next on Tuesday at Wapsie Valley and will close out the regular season with a home game against Benton on Thursday.