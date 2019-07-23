WAVERLY – The Oelwein Huskies baseball team lost to New Hampton, 5-2, in the Class 2A, Substate 2 game on Tuesday at Wartburg College’s Hertel Field.
Oelwein baseball coach Jason Gearhart said his team played well, but did not catch any breaks against a strong opponent.
“Our defense was solid, albeit for [the fifth inning].” Gearhart said. “We had more base hits than New Hampton, and I think we hit the ball harder throughout the game. You have to be lucky and good both when you get to this level of competition in the playoffs. Tonight, I thought we were pretty good, but we just didn’t get any breaks to go our way.”
The Chickasaws took an early lead in the first inning, when Wyatt Stochl came through with an RBI single to drive in Mason Cleveland, who reached on a walk.
Neither team scored in the second and third innings, but New Hampton was threatening to score in the third when Huskies center fielder Dillon Arndt came up with a sliding catch to end the inning.
Arndt kept that momentum going in the top of the fourth inning, when he hit a leadoff double. Right fielder Mason Kunkle then drove him in with a single. Third baseman Steven Nicolay hit a ball into the gap that was chased down by the New Hampton left fielder. The inning ended when pitcher Zach Wegner grounded into a double play to keep the game tied at one run apiece.
“Dillon is kind of an emotional leader for us,” Gearhart said. “He made an unbelievable catch and then comes up with a leadoff double. I thought it was a chance to get a crooked number on the scoreboard and take the lead there, but Nicolay hit the ball hard there in the gap and that kid ran it down. It was a big out.”
In the bottom of the fifth inning, New Hampton scored four runs off of three hits, a walk and two Oelwein errors. Stochl and Hunter Pesek had RBI hits for the Chickasaws in the fifth inning, as they took a 5-1 lead.
Shortstop Dom Robertson hit a leadoff double in the top of the sixth inning, and later scored on a Kunkle RBI single. Unfortunately for Oelwein, that was the only run they could muster in the inning.
Wegner (4-5) started the game for Oelwein and went six innings with seven strikeouts; while allowing four hits, four walks and three earned runs. Two of his runs were unearned due to errors.
“[The Chickasaws] don’t strike out very often and to get seven strikeouts in six innings is phenomenal,” Gearhart said. “Zach pitched great; he really did. That inning with the four-spot, they had Stochl up, who is their best hitter and he’s the guy that had the base hit up the middle.”
New Hampton pitcher Keegan Kane (8-2) started the game and went seven innings with six strikeouts; while allowing six hits, one walk and two earned runs.
Kunkle had two hits and two RBIs for the Huskies. Robertson had a walk, a double and a run scored. Arndt had a double and run scored. Wegner and first baseman Riley Hamilton also had a hit apiece.
Oelwein finishes out the season with a 22-11 record after falling short in the substate game against New Hampton.
Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Oel 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 6 3
NH 1 0 0 0 4 0 X 5 3 0