CASCADE — For the second year in a row, Oelwein defeated Cascade in district play at the Cougars’ home field. This year, the Huskies came from behind to win 9-8 in the Class 2A, District 4 title game to advance to a substate final.
The Huskies had a commanding lead and squandered it, leading to an improbable comeback in the seventh inning.
Oelwein baseball coach Jason Gearhart said it was an incredible win for his team.
“It was a great baseball game,” Gearhart said. “To be up 7-0 and to fall behind 8-7 on a three-run home run, that’s a roller coaster of emotions, and our kids could have died in the seventh inning. They stuck with it and got the job done in the seventh.”
The Huskies struck first in the third inning, scoring four runs off of two hits and four walks. The big hit came from Oelwein designated hitter Lukes Crandall, who had a two-RBI single to drive in center fielder Dillon Arndt and pitcher/third baseman Steven Nicolay. Crandall’s hit also knocked Cougars pitcher Riley Rausch from the game.
In the fourth inning, Nicolay hit a three-run home run to drive in Jeanes and Dom Robertson, who both reached on walks.
Although Oelwein held a 7-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning, Cascade kept fighting back into the game. The Cougars scored three runs in the fourth inning off of three hits, with Cascade stealing three bases and taking advantage of two balks from Nicolay.
In the fifth inning, Rausch had a one-out triple for Cascade, which was followed by a Riley Reed walk. Rausch was driven in by a sacrifice fly from Logan Otting and Reed was driven in by a Ted Weber double, to narrow Oelwein’s lead to 7-5.
Nicolay was lifted in favor of Zach Wegner to start the sixth inning. After striking out the first two batters, Wegner hit a batter and gave up an infield single, which led to a three-run home run from Rausch to give Cascade an 8-7 lead, their first lead of the game.
Oelwein left fielder Drake Logan got on base when he was hit by a pitch with one out in the seventh inning. Second baseman/third baseman Ethan Thomas then grounded into a fielder’s choice, leaving the Huskies with only out left.
The next batter, Jeanes, drew a walk, as did Robertson, to load the bases for Oelwein with Arndt at bat. Arndt hit a ball to the third baseman, who committed a throwing error that allowed Thomas and Jeanes to both score, giving Oelwein a 9-8 lead.
Oelwein was down to their last strike on two different batters, Jeanes and Arndt.
“Carsen Jeanes had a full count and Dillon Arndt had a 0-2 count and they just found a way,” Gearhart said. “You got to get on base somehow. We had a bean ball, a walk, a walk and an infield error and they got in two runs. Great effort by our kids.”
Wegner then took the mound in the seventh inning with renewed confidence and retired the Cougars in order to seal Oelwein’s victory.
Nicolay started the game for Oelwein and went five innings with five strikeouts; while allowing five hits, two walks, five runs and hit two batters. He had a no-decision.
Gearhart said Cascade is a good-hitting team and he knew they would be challenging to hold scoreless.
“You know they are going to start timing them up,” Gearhart said. “There were two outs in the fifth inning and I [said] ‘Steven, I need one more out from you.’ He stayed in a got the last out.”
Wegner (4-4) pitched the final two innings in relief for Oelwein with three strikeouts, while allowing two hits, a hit batsman and three runs.
“In the sixth inning, he got the first two guys out, then to go bean ball, infield single and three-run home run,” Gearhart said. “In the seventh inning, he went one-two-three. It’s not easy to catch five innings in 90 degrees and go out to pitch two innings. It’s pretty incredible.”
Rausch started the game for the Cougars and went 2.2 innings with one strikeout; while allowing two hits, four walks and four runs. Green pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief with no strikeouts; while allowing one hit, three walks and three runs.
Cougars pitcher Kaleb Topping (3-5) pitched the final 3.2 innings in relief with four strikeouts; while allowing one hit, five walks and two runs.
Oelwein combined for five hits, 12 walks, nine runs, one stolen base and one error. Nicolay had two hits, a walk, two runs, a home run and three RBIs. Jeanes had four walks and three runs. Wegner had a hit, two walks and two runs. Robertson had three walks, a run and a stolen base.
Cascade had seven hits, four walks, nine runs, four stolen bases and one error.
There was a brief rain delay in the game after the first inning, with play resuming after an hour-hour.
UP NEXT
The Huskies have a 22-10 record after defeating Cascade in the district title game. They will play New Hampton (27-9) in the Class 2A, Substate 2 game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Waverly.
Scoring by inning
Oelwein 0 0 4 3 0 0 2 — 9
Cascade 0 0 0 3 2 3 0 — 8