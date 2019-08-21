WATERLOO – Former Waterloo Bucks left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk was called up to the big leagues Tuesday by the Oakland Athletics. Puk joins Chicago White Sox infielder Ryan Goins as former Bucks who are active Major Leaguers and when Puk enters a game, he will become the 16th former Buck to play Major League Baseball.
Puk, who played with Waterloo in 2014, has played in Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A this season, most recently with the Las Vegas Aviators of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. This season in the minors, Puk has compiled a 4-1 record with a 4.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched.
A product of the University of Florida, Puk played as both a pitcher and an infielder with the Bucks in 2014. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native pitched in two games, starting both, earning a 2.08 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched for Waterloo. At the plate, Puk played in 11 games, hitting .227 with two doubles and three RBI. Puk was the sixth overall pick by the A’s in the 2016 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft.