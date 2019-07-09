CALMAR – The North Fayette Valley varsity baseball team fell to South Winneshiek 7-1 on the road Monday.
The TigerHawks scored their only run in the third inning when shortstop Trey Darnall hit an RBI single to drive in pitcher Dylan Muggler, which tied the game 1-1. South Winn then scored one run in the fourth inning, three runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning.
South Winn pitcher Ethan Luzum (9-3) started the game and went six innings with nine strikeouts; while holding NFV to five hits, two walks and one earned run. Jaron Todd pitched a scoreless inning of relief with one strikeout.
Darnall had two hits, a walk and an RBI. Muggler, first baseman Lance Butikofer and right fielder Liam McIntyre each had a hit apiece in Monday’s game.
Muggler started the game for NFV and went three innings with seven strikeouts; while allowing four hits, a walk and an unearned run.
NFV pitcher Kale Rodgers (0-3) pitched two innings in relief with five strikeouts; while allowing four hits, four walks and four earned runs. Nolan Hoey one inning in relief with one strikeout; while allowing two hits, two walks and two earned runs.
Up next
North Fayette Valley is now 12-18 for the season after their loss to South Winn on Monday. Next up is a Wednesday home game against Jesup at 4 p.m.