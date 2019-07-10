SUMNER – The Sumner-Fredericksburg varsity baseball team won their final regular season game of the year against Tripoli 13-2 on Monday.
The Cougars scored one run in the first inning, six runs in the second inning, four runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning. Tripoli only managed to score two runs in the fourth inning and the game ended after five innings.
S-F pitcher Colten Dralle (4-7) started the game and went five innings with five strikeouts; while allowing two hits, a walk and one earned run. One run was unearned due to a Cougar error.
The Cougars combined for six hits, 10 walks, 13 runs and no stolen bases in their win. Designated hitter Blake Biermann had two doubles, a run and four RBIs. Shortstop Brett Meyer had a walk, two runs, a home run and five RBIs. Second baseman Trace Meyer had two hits, a walk and three runs.
Next up
Sumner-Fredericksburg closes out their regular season with a 6-20 record. They will play Denver on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Class 2A District 9 first round playoff game, with the game being hosted at Denver.