Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

UIC All-Conference baseball selections

NFV pitcher Brooks Hovden pitching against Oelwein in the district semifinals on Tuesday. He was named UIC First Team All-Conference.

 MIKE THOMAS | oelwein daily register

First Team All-Conference

Noah Tieskoetter (SS/P), South Winneshiek

Ethan Luzum (P/IF), South Winneshiek

Kody Kleve (C/P), South Winneshiek

Josh Walleser (SS/P), Kee

Ryan Whalen (1B), Kee

Brooks Hovden (P/SS/C), North Fayette Valley

Dylan Muggler (CF/P), North Fayette Valley

Cedrick Drahn (P/IF), MFL Mar-Mac

Simon Schmitt (IF), Turkey Valley

Second Team All-Conference

Jaron Todd (P/2B), South Winneshiek

Seth Greve (1B), South Winneshiek

Buddy Hill (P/3B/DH), Kee

Trey Darnall (IF/C), North Fayette Valley

Lance Butikofer (1B/P), North Fayette Valley

Nathan Johanningmeier (P/IF), MFL Mar-Mac

Ethan Stubbs (IF), MFL Mar-Mac

Kannon Leuenberger (IF), Turkey Valley

Hazen Loan, (UT/P), Clayton Ridge/Central

Honorable Mention

Cael Kuboushek (RF/P), South Winneshiek

Carter Wenthold (CF/P), South Winneshiek

Micah Reinke (P/OF), Kee

Dylan Walleser (C/P), Kee

Ty Stee (DH), North Fayette Valley

Kale Rodgers (3B/P), North Fayette Valley

Michael Egan (C), MFL Mar-Mac

Zach Trudo (CF), MFL Mar-Mac

Elliott Dietzenbach (OF/P), Turkey Valley

Eli Nymeyer (OF/P), Turkey Valley

Drake Ostrander (IF/P), Clayton Ridge/Central

Caleb Helle (SS/P), Clayton Ridge/Central

Harrison Dehnning (SS), Postville

Gabe Loera (OF/P), Postville

Tags