UIC All-Conference baseball selections

First Team All-Conference
Noah Tieskoetter (SS/P), South Winneshiek
Ethan Luzum (P/IF), South Winneshiek
Kody Kleve (C/P), South Winneshiek
Josh Walleser (SS/P), Kee
Ryan Whalen (1B), Kee
Brooks Hovden (P/SS/C), North Fayette Valley
Dylan Muggler (CF/P), North Fayette Valley
Cedrick Drahn (P/IF), MFL Mar-Mac
Simon Schmitt (IF), Turkey Valley
Second Team All-Conference
Jaron Todd (P/2B), South Winneshiek
Seth Greve (1B), South Winneshiek
Buddy Hill (P/3B/DH), Kee
Trey Darnall (IF/C), North Fayette Valley
Lance Butikofer (1B/P), North Fayette Valley
Nathan Johanningmeier (P/IF), MFL Mar-Mac
Ethan Stubbs (IF), MFL Mar-Mac
Kannon Leuenberger (IF), Turkey Valley
Hazen Loan, (UT/P), Clayton Ridge/Central
Honorable Mention
Cael Kuboushek (RF/P), South Winneshiek
Carter Wenthold (CF/P), South Winneshiek
Micah Reinke (P/OF), Kee
Dylan Walleser (C/P), Kee
Ty Stee (DH), North Fayette Valley
Kale Rodgers (3B/P), North Fayette Valley
Michael Egan (C), MFL Mar-Mac
Zach Trudo (CF), MFL Mar-Mac
Elliott Dietzenbach (OF/P), Turkey Valley
Eli Nymeyer (OF/P), Turkey Valley
Drake Ostrander (IF/P), Clayton Ridge/Central
Caleb Helle (SS/P), Clayton Ridge/Central
Harrison Dehnning (SS), Postville
Gabe Loera (OF/P), Postville