Four members of the Wapsie Valley varsity baseball team earned Northeast Iowa Cedar League (NICL) All-Conference honors, and three players earned 1A Northeast All-District honors.
Connor Franzen (catcher), Trevor Sauerbrei (infield) and Blayde Bellis (outfield) were named NICL First Team All-Conference selections. Third baseman Ethan Oltrogge was an NICL All-Conference selection as an infielder.
“It was such a joy to sit back and watch these four guys bat,” said Wapsie Valley baseball head coach Tom Joecken. “Not a single one of them was up there looking for a walk. All four guys batted 1-2-3-4 in our lineup. It’s great knowing three out of the four will be back for two more seasons. Connor will be missed, what a senior year he had.”
Franzen finished the season with a .432 average, .525 on-base percentage, .614 slugging percentage, 51 runs scored, 57 hits, 29 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He also had a .962 fielding percentage and threw out 12 baserunners as a catcher.
As a pitcher, Franzen had a 2-1 record with a 4.20 ERA, .181 opponent’s average and 30 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched.
“Connor will go down as our career hits leader,” Joecken said. “He was never afraid of the moment, never shied away from anything. He always wanted to come up with the big hit or the big strikeout when pitching. That’s what I’ll remember the most about Connor Franzen. He lived for the big moment.”
Sauerbrei led the team with a .450 average, .679 slugging percentage, 58 runs, 59 hits, three home runs, 48 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.
Bellis batted .380, had a .484 on-base percentage, one home run, 37 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. He also had a 4-1 record and a 0.55 ERA as a pitcher; with 57 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched.
Oltrogge batted .376 with a .453 on-base percentage, scored 49 runs, had 49 hits, 41 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.
Franzen (catcher) and Sauerbrei (utility) were both named 1A Northeast All-District First Team selections. Bellis was a Second Team All-District pick as an outfielder.
Joecken earned postseason honors himself, as he was named NICL East Conference Coach of the Year. He said it was a shock when he heard the news about the award.
“I’m honored to know that the other coaches recognize just how far this program has come from my first year until now,” Joecken said. “I’m sad the season ended the way that it did, but I’m very proud of all of the accomplishments. 27 wins hasn’t been done here for a while now.”
The Warriors finished the season with a 27-13 record, which is 11 more wins than they had the previous season. Wapsie Valley won their first two playoff games, before losing to South Winneshiek in the Class 1A, District 6 title game last Saturday.
“This team will continue to grow as eight starters will be returning last year, plus a very solid JV program will return,” Joecken said. “Let’s learn from our mistakes and work on them in the offseason. I can’t wait for next season to start.”