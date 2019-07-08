FAIRBANK – After falling behind by three runs against Kee on Friday, the Wapsie Valley varsity baseball team rallied back behind a seven-run fourth inning to defeat Kee 7-4 at home.
Warriors pitcher Trevor Sauerbrei started the game and was pulled after one inning with one strikeout; while allowing one hit, three walks and two earned runs.
Blayde Bellis pitched three innings in relief for the Warriors with five strikeouts; while allowing one hit, five walks and one earned run. Tanner Blaylock (3-0) pitched the final three innings in relief with no strikeouts; while allowing three hits, no walks and one unearned run.
Kee pitcher Cade Rasque (4-3) started the game and went four innings with five strikeouts; while allowing 10 hits, no walks and one earned run. Six of his runs were unearned. Damon Weber pitched two scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts.
Wapsie Valley combined for 10 hits, no walks, seven runs and four stolen bases on Friday. Bellis had two doubles, a run and an RBI. Third baseman Ethan Oltrogge had two hits, a run, a triple, two RBIs and a stolen base. Tanner Blaylock had two hits, a double and an RBI.
Kee combined for five hits, eight walks, four runs and a stolen base. Rasque had a hit, a walk and two RBIs.
Up next
Wapsie Valley is on a five-game winning streak after defeating Kee on Friday and is 23-10 for the season. They played Osage on Monday and will host Oelwein on Tuesday.