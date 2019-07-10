FAIRBANK – In a non-conference matchup, the Wapsie Valley varsity baseball team defeated Oelwein 7-5 on Tuesday at Wapsie Valley High School.
“Wapsie Valley is a really good baseball team,” said Oelwein baseball coach Jason Gearhart. “They swung the bats well up and down the lineup and they are extremely athletic. Their pitcher changed speeds and we had trouble with his breaking ball.”
The Warriors scored five runs in the first inning off of five hits and a walk. Designated hitter Trevor Sauerbrei hit a three-run home run in the inning, which was his second of the year.
Wapsie Valley scored another run in the second inning, taking advantage of a hit and an error to increase their lead to 6-0.
Oelwein got on the scoreboard in the third inning when shortstop Ethan Thomas and pitcher Dom Robertson both scored runs to narrow the Warriors lead to 6-2.
The Huskies got another rally started in the fifth inning when Robertson reached on a fielder’s choice and center fielder Dillon Arndt hit a double, who were both driven in by a single from right fielder Mason Kunkle. Third baseman Steven Nicolay then hit an RBI double to bring home Kunkle to bring Oelwein within one run.
The Warriors added one more run in the sixth inning to bring their lead to 7-5. In the top of the seventh inning, Oelwein loaded the bases with two outs, but was unable to score.
Wapsie Valley pitcher Blayde Bellis (3-1) started the game and went six innings with seven strikeouts; while allowing two walks and five hits. All five of his runs were unearned. Connor Franzen pitched a scoreless seventh inning in relief to earn the save.
The Warriors combined for 11 hits, three walks, seven runs and four stolen bases. Trevor Sauerbrei had a home run and four RBIs. Bellis had two hits, a walk, three runs, a triple, an RBI and a stolen base. Catcher Connor Franzen and first baseman Tanner Blaylock each had two hits apiece.
Robertson (4-3) started the game for Oelwein and went five innings with six strikeouts; while allowing nine hits, three walks and five earned runs. Zach Wegner pitched one inning in relief with no strikeouts; while allowing two hits, no walks and one unearned run.
The Huskies combined for six hits, three walks, five runs and one stolen base. Robertson had two hits, two runs and a stolen base. Nicolay had two hits and an RBI. Kunkle had a hit, a run and three RBIs.
“Dom had a tough first inning, but to his credit he battled the next four innings and gave us a chance to win,” Gearhart said. “We batted 19 times with runners on base, but only had five hits with runners on base. We need to do a better job of situational hitting.”
Up next
Wapsie Valley is now 24-11 after their home win on Tuesday. They hosted Crestwood on Wednesday and will travel to New Hampton on Thursday.
Oelwein is now 19-10 after their loss to Wapsie Valley. They finish out their regular season on Thursday with a home game against Benton.