WINTHROP — The East Buchanan girls basketball team is heading into the second round of the playoffs on Thursday with a senior class their head coach calls special.
“They have taken a winless team five years ago to three straight seasons with at least 15 wins,” said head coach Nathan Reck “It took hard work and dedication, two attributes that define these three ladies. Of course, there were some ups and downs each year, but these girls have stayed the course and have been very successful with great support around them!”
The trio of senior players — Erica Hoffman, Olivia Donlea and Nicole Pettinger — were recognized at the final Buccaneers regular season game last Tuesday. They won ll the home game against the Alburnett Pirates 43-19.
Hoffman, a four-year starter, is the all-time leading scorer in East Buchanan’s five-on-five history, breaking the record set by Emily Dolan, 1997-2000. She also holds the career field goal record. She will attend the University of Iowa next year.
Olivia Donlea, a four-year-starter, set the career steals record at East Buchanan in her junior year. She continues to add to her record every game. She is 76 points shy of 1,000 and will be second in career assists when she is finished.
Reck added: “Olivia has been one of the most coachable and hardest-working players I have ever coached. Will be the first one at practice and last one to leave practice. If you ask her to do one pushup, she will do three.
“She will be very successful in whatever she plans to do after graduation, has working skills that any company would die for.”
Donlea will attend Wartburg College next year.
Pettinger, a four-year-starter, has set the career 3-point record at East Buchanan. She is also two 3-pointers away from setting the season record.
“She has been instrumental in our success the past four seasons,” said Reck.
Pettinger will attend the University of Iowa next year.
UP NEXT
The Bucs will play North Butler in the second round of the Class 1A Region 2 playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at East Buchanan High School.