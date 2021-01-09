Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

816E4163-96F6-4356-8829-08167D4CF069.jpeg

Oelwein junior Malayna Kiel and Creswood senior Amelia Nelson compete for the opening tipoff on Friday in Oelwein.

 JEFFREY HUGHES | Oelwein Daily Register

FAIRBANK — Sumner-Fredericksburg’s basketball teams swept Wapsie Valley Friday night on the Warriors home court.

Cougar girls basketball took control early and left with a 56-33 win. The boys won on a buzzer beater, 54-53.

Brandt leads S-F girls

to their 7th win

Sumner-Fredericksburg girls basketball leaped to a 23-10 lead in the first quarter and built on it in each successive quarter. Cougars junior Morgan Brandt led all scoring with 18 points. Senior Landree Kobiska scored 12.

Freshman Kate Risse led the Warriors with 13, followed by junior Mary Bodensteiner with 10.

The Cougars were dominant off the board, outrebounding Wapsie Valley 37-13. Brandt led both teams with 12.

Wapsie Valley had 13 steals while the Cougars only had six. Freshman Reagan Barnes led the Warriors with five, followed by junior Hailey Eitzenhefer (3), Risse (2), freshman Kailya Lampe (1), Bodensteiner (1) and sophomore Isabella Ryherd (1).

The win lifted the Cougars to 4-4 in the North Iowa Cedar League-East to tie with Aplington-Parkersburg for fourth. They are 7-4 overall.

The Warriors returned to action on Saturday, falling 36-39 against Clayton Ridge The Warriors are 0-8 in the conference and 2-9 overall.

FRIDAY SCORING BY QUARTER

S-F 23 11 13 9 — 56

WV 10 4 12 7 — 33

POINTS — S-F: Landree Kobiska 12, Alivia Lange 6, Lily Buchholz 6, Kayla Paulus 5, Abby Meyer 3, Molly Neiwoehner 2, Katie Reno 2, and Clarice Lynch 2. Wapsie Valley: Kate Risse 13, Mary Bodensteiner 10, Courtney Schmitz 2, Kailiya Lampe 2 and Liza Riordan 2.

REBOUNDS — S-F: Brandt 12, Paulus 5, Reno 5, Meyer 3, Lange 3, Niewhoehner 2, Kobiska 2, Buchholz 2, and Lynch 2. Wapsie Valley: Bodensteiner 3, Sydney Matthias 2, Barnes 2, Risse 1, Hailey Eitzenhefer 1, Macy Ott 1, Becca Platte 1, Lampe 1 and Elle Voy 1.

UP NEXT: Sumner-Fredericksburg will host Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-4) on Monday for a 6:15 p.m. game.

SATURDAY SCORING BY QUARTER

WV 5 6 11 14 — 36

CR 12 8 8 11 — 39

POINTS — Wapsie Valley: Kate Risse 13, Mary Bodensteiner 10, Reagan Barnes 4, Courtney Schmitz 2, Kailiya Lampe 2 and Liza Riordan 2. Clayton Ridge: Savannah Meyer 8, Kayla Kelly 6, Emilie Christianson 7, Whitley Harber 6, Molly Kann 4, Camdyn Deutmeyer 4, Brooke Crary 2, and Samantha Spielbauer 2.

UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley travels to Hudson (6-5) on Tuesday for a 6:15 p.m. game.

Sumner-Fredericksburg boys upset No. 6 WV

Sumner-Fredericksburg boys basketball rallied for a 21-11 fourth quarter to defeat Class 1A No. 6 Wapsie Valley 54-53. Junior Klay Seehase scored the game-winning buzzer beater.

The Cougars were behind 33-42 after three quarters.

Junior Peyton Schmitz led the Cougars with 19 points, followed by senior Kody Van Engelenburg with 18 and Seehase with 10.

Senior Blayde Bellis and sophomore Gunner Meyer led Wapsie Valley in scoring with 12 apiece.

SCORING BY QUARTER

S-F 11 9 13 21 — 54

WV 16 13 13 11 — 53

POINTS — S-F: Peyton Schmitz 19, Kody Van Engelenburg 18, Klay Seehase 10, Nathan Zupke 4 and Beau Nederhoff 3. Wapsie Valley: Blayde Bellis 12, Gunner Meyer 12, Mason Harter 11, Andrew Westpfahl 7, Parker Landsgard 6, and Kobe Risse 5.

UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley travels to Hudson on Tuesday for a 7:45 p.m. game. S-F is in action at home tonight with a 7:45 p.m. game against Gladbrook-Rienbeck.

Crestwood sweeps

Huskies home and away

Crestwood girls basketball won its first game of the season by taking down Oelwein 60-26 on Friday in Huskies Gym. Meanwhile, up north in Cresco, Crestwood boys basketball knocked off Oelwein 66-37.

UP NEXT: Oelwein girls basketball travels to Decorah (7-2) on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. game. Oelwein boys basketball will host Decorah (6-3) for a 7:30 p.m.

North Fayette Valley teams still undefeated

WEST UNION -- North Fayette girls basketball is 10-0 after winning two games over the weekend.

On Friday, they defeated MFL Mar-Mac 59-36 on Friday. The TigerHawks are 3-18 agaisnt MFL Mar-Mac dating back to 2007.

SCORING BY QUARTER

MFL MAR-MAC 9 5 12 9 -- 35

NFV 11 15 16 17 -- 59

The TigerHawk girls defeated Columbus Catholic 44-25 on Saturday.

UP NEXT: NFV girls will host Waukon today at 7:30 p.m.

Johnson scores 23 in NFV boys win

WEST UNION -- Senior Kole Johnson scored 23 points on Friday to lead North Fayette Valley boys basketball over MFL Mar-Mac 64-44. The TigerHawks are now 9-0.

The TigerHawks are 6-19 against the Bulldogs dating back to 2008.

SCORING BY QUARTER

MFL MAR-MAC 10 9 7 18 -- 44

NFV 18 16 14 16 -- 64

UP NEXT: The TigerHawks travel to Waukon today for a 7:30 p.m.

BOYS SCORES

Friday

Northeast Iowa Conference

Crestwood, Cresco 66, Oelwein 37

Decorah 65, Charles City 38

Waukon 80, New Hampton 52

North Iowa Cedar League — East

Denver 88, Aplington-Parkersburg 77

Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53

Tri-Rivers Conference-West

Edgewood-Colesburg 67, Alburnett 51

North Linn, Troy Mills 53, Springville 46

Upper Iowa Conference

Central Elkader 56, Postville 47

Kee, Lansing 70, West Central 37

North Fayette Valley 64, MFL Mar-Mac 44

SATURDAY

Decorah 69, South WInneshiek 45

Lisbon 60, East Buchanann44

GIRLS SCORES

Friday

Northeast Iowa Conference

Crestwood 60, Oelwein 26

Decorah 56, Charles City 20

Waukon 47, New Hampton 32

North Iowa Cedar League-East

Denver 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 40

Dike-New Hartford 60, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 13

Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33

Tri-Rivers Conference — West

Central City 39, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35

North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Springville 36

Alburnett 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 37

Upper Iowa Conference

North Fayette Valley 59, MFL Mar-Mac 35

South Winneshiek, Calmar 46, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 43

Central Elkader 55, Postville 27

SATURDAY

Decorah 52, South Winneshiek 17

Hudson 56, New Hampton 43

Prairie 39, Waverly-Shell Rock 38

Clayton Ridge 39, Wapsie Valley 36

North Fayette Valley 44, Columbus Catholic 25

East Buchanan 49, Lisbon 36

North Linn 77, Edgewood-Colesburg 43

Clayton Ridge 39, Wapsie Valley 36

Kee 64, Postville 30

Tags

Trending Food Videos