FAIRBANK — Sumner-Fredericksburg’s basketball teams swept Wapsie Valley Friday night on the Warriors home court.
Cougar girls basketball took control early and left with a 56-33 win. The boys won on a buzzer beater, 54-53.
Brandt leads S-F girls
to their 7th win
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls basketball leaped to a 23-10 lead in the first quarter and built on it in each successive quarter. Cougars junior Morgan Brandt led all scoring with 18 points. Senior Landree Kobiska scored 12.
Freshman Kate Risse led the Warriors with 13, followed by junior Mary Bodensteiner with 10.
The Cougars were dominant off the board, outrebounding Wapsie Valley 37-13. Brandt led both teams with 12.
Wapsie Valley had 13 steals while the Cougars only had six. Freshman Reagan Barnes led the Warriors with five, followed by junior Hailey Eitzenhefer (3), Risse (2), freshman Kailya Lampe (1), Bodensteiner (1) and sophomore Isabella Ryherd (1).
The win lifted the Cougars to 4-4 in the North Iowa Cedar League-East to tie with Aplington-Parkersburg for fourth. They are 7-4 overall.
The Warriors returned to action on Saturday, falling 36-39 against Clayton Ridge The Warriors are 0-8 in the conference and 2-9 overall.
FRIDAY SCORING BY QUARTER
S-F 23 11 13 9 — 56
WV 10 4 12 7 — 33
POINTS — S-F: Landree Kobiska 12, Alivia Lange 6, Lily Buchholz 6, Kayla Paulus 5, Abby Meyer 3, Molly Neiwoehner 2, Katie Reno 2, and Clarice Lynch 2. Wapsie Valley: Kate Risse 13, Mary Bodensteiner 10, Courtney Schmitz 2, Kailiya Lampe 2 and Liza Riordan 2.
REBOUNDS — S-F: Brandt 12, Paulus 5, Reno 5, Meyer 3, Lange 3, Niewhoehner 2, Kobiska 2, Buchholz 2, and Lynch 2. Wapsie Valley: Bodensteiner 3, Sydney Matthias 2, Barnes 2, Risse 1, Hailey Eitzenhefer 1, Macy Ott 1, Becca Platte 1, Lampe 1 and Elle Voy 1.
UP NEXT: Sumner-Fredericksburg will host Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-4) on Monday for a 6:15 p.m. game.
SATURDAY SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 5 6 11 14 — 36
CR 12 8 8 11 — 39
POINTS — Wapsie Valley: Kate Risse 13, Mary Bodensteiner 10, Reagan Barnes 4, Courtney Schmitz 2, Kailiya Lampe 2 and Liza Riordan 2. Clayton Ridge: Savannah Meyer 8, Kayla Kelly 6, Emilie Christianson 7, Whitley Harber 6, Molly Kann 4, Camdyn Deutmeyer 4, Brooke Crary 2, and Samantha Spielbauer 2.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley travels to Hudson (6-5) on Tuesday for a 6:15 p.m. game.
Sumner-Fredericksburg boys upset No. 6 WV
Sumner-Fredericksburg boys basketball rallied for a 21-11 fourth quarter to defeat Class 1A No. 6 Wapsie Valley 54-53. Junior Klay Seehase scored the game-winning buzzer beater.
The Cougars were behind 33-42 after three quarters.
Junior Peyton Schmitz led the Cougars with 19 points, followed by senior Kody Van Engelenburg with 18 and Seehase with 10.
Senior Blayde Bellis and sophomore Gunner Meyer led Wapsie Valley in scoring with 12 apiece.
SCORING BY QUARTER
S-F 11 9 13 21 — 54
WV 16 13 13 11 — 53
POINTS — S-F: Peyton Schmitz 19, Kody Van Engelenburg 18, Klay Seehase 10, Nathan Zupke 4 and Beau Nederhoff 3. Wapsie Valley: Blayde Bellis 12, Gunner Meyer 12, Mason Harter 11, Andrew Westpfahl 7, Parker Landsgard 6, and Kobe Risse 5.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley travels to Hudson on Tuesday for a 7:45 p.m. game. S-F is in action at home tonight with a 7:45 p.m. game against Gladbrook-Rienbeck.
Crestwood sweeps
Huskies home and away
Crestwood girls basketball won its first game of the season by taking down Oelwein 60-26 on Friday in Huskies Gym. Meanwhile, up north in Cresco, Crestwood boys basketball knocked off Oelwein 66-37.
UP NEXT: Oelwein girls basketball travels to Decorah (7-2) on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. game. Oelwein boys basketball will host Decorah (6-3) for a 7:30 p.m.
North Fayette Valley teams still undefeated
WEST UNION -- North Fayette girls basketball is 10-0 after winning two games over the weekend.
On Friday, they defeated MFL Mar-Mac 59-36 on Friday. The TigerHawks are 3-18 agaisnt MFL Mar-Mac dating back to 2007.
SCORING BY QUARTER
MFL MAR-MAC 9 5 12 9 -- 35
NFV 11 15 16 17 -- 59
The TigerHawk girls defeated Columbus Catholic 44-25 on Saturday.
UP NEXT: NFV girls will host Waukon today at 7:30 p.m.
Johnson scores 23 in NFV boys win
WEST UNION -- Senior Kole Johnson scored 23 points on Friday to lead North Fayette Valley boys basketball over MFL Mar-Mac 64-44. The TigerHawks are now 9-0.
The TigerHawks are 6-19 against the Bulldogs dating back to 2008.
SCORING BY QUARTER
MFL MAR-MAC 10 9 7 18 -- 44
NFV 18 16 14 16 -- 64
UP NEXT: The TigerHawks travel to Waukon today for a 7:30 p.m.
BOYS SCORES
Friday
Northeast Iowa Conference
Crestwood, Cresco 66, Oelwein 37
Decorah 65, Charles City 38
Waukon 80, New Hampton 52
North Iowa Cedar League — East
Denver 88, Aplington-Parkersburg 77
Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53
Tri-Rivers Conference-West
Edgewood-Colesburg 67, Alburnett 51
North Linn, Troy Mills 53, Springville 46
Upper Iowa Conference
Central Elkader 56, Postville 47
Kee, Lansing 70, West Central 37
North Fayette Valley 64, MFL Mar-Mac 44
SATURDAY
Decorah 69, South WInneshiek 45
Lisbon 60, East Buchanann44
GIRLS SCORES
Friday
Northeast Iowa Conference
Crestwood 60, Oelwein 26
Decorah 56, Charles City 20
Waukon 47, New Hampton 32
North Iowa Cedar League-East
Denver 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 40
Dike-New Hartford 60, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 13
Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33
Tri-Rivers Conference — West
Central City 39, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35
North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Springville 36
Alburnett 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 37
Upper Iowa Conference
North Fayette Valley 59, MFL Mar-Mac 35
South Winneshiek, Calmar 46, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 43
Central Elkader 55, Postville 27
SATURDAY
Decorah 52, South Winneshiek 17
Hudson 56, New Hampton 43
Prairie 39, Waverly-Shell Rock 38
Clayton Ridge 39, Wapsie Valley 36
North Fayette Valley 44, Columbus Catholic 25
East Buchanan 49, Lisbon 36
North Linn 77, Edgewood-Colesburg 43
Clayton Ridge 39, Wapsie Valley 36
Kee 64, Postville 30