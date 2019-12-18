CALMAR – West Central ended a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night as they defeated South Winneshiek 45-39 in Calmar.
The Blue Devils got off to a 11-4 start after the first quarter of play. South Winn would get back into the game, but West Central was able to hold them off for their first Upper Iowa Conference win.
Blue Devils head coach Thomas Trainer said Tuesday’s win was a great night for the program.
“The girls played extremely hard all game,” Trainer said. “Defensively, our effort was there all night. Rosita [Hepperle] and Abby [Squires] both had big games for us at that end of the floor. Emma [Michels] had a huge night for us offensively with a couple of big shots late. Aaliyah [Gordon] hit a couple of 3-pointers at critical moments in the game. Bryleigh [Rouse] was her usual self. Saw a lot of positives as well as some things we can work on moving forward.”
West Central was 19-for-45 in field goal attempts, 2-for-11 in 3-point attempts and 5-for-21 from the free throw line. The Blue Devils combined for 35 rebounds, eight assists, 16 steals, seven blocks and 13 fouls.
Michels scored a team-high 14 points, and had four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Rouse had 11 points, a team-high 11 rebounds, two assists, five steals and two blocks.
Other point scorers for West Central included Gordon with nine points, Abby Squires with eight points and Hepperle with three points.
West Central is now 1-3 in conference play and 2-5 overall. South Winn is now 0-5 in conference play and 0-6 overall.
Scoring by quarter
WC – 11 | 7 | 14 | 13 – 45
SW – 4 | 12 | 10 | 13 – 39
Up next
West Central will head to Postville on Friday to face the Pirates at 6:15 p.m. in the final game before winter break.