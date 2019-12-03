WATERLOO – The West Central varsity girls basketball won their first game of the season as they defeated Waterloo Christian 48-32 on the road Monday.
“Last night was a big step for us as a program,” said West Central head coach Thomas Trainer. “They came out and were very physical, which took us a little while to adjust to. The girls did an awesome job responding to the physicality and playing with pace.”
West Central junior Marlee Squires had a team-high 15 points and also recorded three assists.
Blue Devils junior Bryleigh Rouse had 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block.
Blue Devils sophomore Aaliyah Gordon had nine points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal.
West Central freshman Abby Squires had nine points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.
Blue Devils senior Rosita Hepperle had two points, two rebounds, one assist and four steals.
“Marlee did a great job leading us on offense tonight,” Trainer said. “She made a lot of key shots. Bryleigh did an awesome job as our anchor on defense, keeping the ball out of the middle. Overall, I was very pleased with the effort and intensity we had tonight. Saw lots to improve on as we keep moving forward this season, but tonight was a great step in the right direction for our program.”
West Central is now 1-1 for the season after winning on Monday night.
Up next
The Blue Devils hosted Turkey Valley on Tuesday night and will play at MFL Mar-Mac on Friday night.
Scoring by quarter
WC – 7 | 9 | 18 | 14 – 48
W’LOO – 2 | 7 | 10 | 13 – 32