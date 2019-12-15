FAIRBANK – Wapsie Valley lost to their second straight conference opponent at home Friday, as Columbus Catholic defeated them in a North Iowa Cedar League varsity girls basketball game.
Both teams were close in the first quarter, but the Sailors pulled away in the second quarter, going into halftime with a 26-15 lead. Columbus Catholic would go on to win 46-25.
Warriors sophomore Mary Bodensteiner led her team with 12 points. Other point scorers for Wapsie Valley included Anna Richards with five points, Kaci Beesecker with four points, Hailey Eitzenhefer with three points, Ellie Neil with two points, Melody Kayser with two points and Lydia Imbrogno with one point.
Wapsie Valley is now 0-4 in conference play and 2-4 overall. Columbus Catholic is now 2-2 in conference play and 2-4 overall.
Up next
Wapsie Valley will travel to Union to face the Knights today at 6:15 p.m. in a conference matchup.
Scoring by quarter
WV – 11 | 4 | 11 | 3 – 29
CC – 12 | 14 | 12 | 8 – 46