WINTHROP – In a Tri-Rivers Conference boys basketball game, East Buchanan narrowly lost to Calamus-Wheatland at home Tuesday night 71-67.
East Buchanan head coach Chad Lamker said his team played a very good first half.
“Credit to Cal-Wheat for amping up the pressure in the second half that sped us up a bit and we did not play very well defensively, which led us not being able to keep the lead,” Lamker said. “Our team is improving, but we just need to keep coming to practice every day focusing mentally and physically at getting better on the defensive end and we will be a tough team. The offense won’t be there every night, but our defense needs to be a constant every single night.”
East Buchanan was 25-for-65 in field goal attempts, 8-for-30 in 3-point attempts and 9-for-14 from the free throw line. The Bucs combined for 40 rebounds, 14 assists, 10 steals, three blocks and 19 fouls.
Bucs sophomore Kaiden Gage scored a team-high 21 points; while also recording seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.
Bucs senior Logan Crawford scored 18 points; while also recording two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Bucs senior Tyson Russell scored 11 points, while also recording seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block.
Other point scorers for East Buchanan included Keaton Kelly with eight points, Harley Nelson with four points, Cole Bowden with three points and Adam Hackett with two points.
The Buccaneers are now 2-3 in conference play and overall. The Warriors are now 2-3 in conference play and 3-4 overall.
Up next
East Buchanan will travel to Maquoketa Valley on Friday game that will begin once the girls varsity game ends.