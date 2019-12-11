WINTHROP – The East Buchanan girls basketball team dispatched another Tri-Rivers Conference opponent, defeating Easton Valley 55-29 at home on Tuesday night.
“After missing the first seven shots, we started out slow,” said East Buchanan head coach Nathan Reck. “A lot different than previous games. We managed to grab the lead after the first quarter, 12-8. Credit goes to Easton Valley, who was able to get passed our press in the first half.”
Although East Buchanan held the lead from mid-way through the first quarter to the end of the game, they got in foul trouble early.
“We were in foul trouble with two starters sitting most of the first half,” Reck said. “Our other starter, Erica Hoffman, went out all of the second quarter with a bloody nose, so we had a lot of reserves in there and they did a great job, gaining a 10-point lead heading into halftime. We finally were able to hit some shots in the fourth quarter, outscoring Easton Valley 22-6 and pulling away with a 55-29 victory to go 5-1 for the season.”
East Buchanan was 22-for-80 in field goal attempts, 5-for-19 in 3-point attempts and 6-for-13 from the free throw line. They combined for 33 rebounds, 15 assists, 26 steals and four blocks. On the negative side, they had 21 fouls and a season-high 15 turnovers.
Bucs senior Olivia Donlea had a team-high 14 points; while also recording five rebounds, four assists and six steals. Lauren Donlea had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and six steals.
The Buccaneers are now 5-0 in conference play and 5-1 overall. Easton Valley is 1-3 in conference play and 1-4 overall.
Up next
East Buchanan will host Calamus-Wheatland on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
EB – 12 | 13 | 8 | 22 – 55
EV – 8 | 7 | 8 | 6 – 29