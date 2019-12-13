SUMNER – A late basket by Beau Nederhoff clinched a win for Sumner-Fredericksburg against Maquoketa Valley in a non-conference home matchup on Thursday.
The Wildcats got off to a fast start and built and early lead, entering halftime with a 34-23 lead.
“We struggled in the first half of the game tonight,” said Cougars head coach Michael Quigley. “Maquoketa Valley came out shooting the ball well and built a 11-point lead at half. In the second half, the boys played solid fundamental basketball that chipped away at their lead. We had our first lead with under one minute to play since the start of the game.”
In the second half the tides turned, as the Cougars outscored the Wildcats by a margin of 26-14.
Quigley said his team played with poise and confidence down the stretch to pick up a great come from behind win.
“They wanted to win and willed themselves to victory tonight,” Quigley said. “I’m proud of their composure late in the game and willingness to put trust into their teammates. That was shown with our game-winning basket, which was set up by a pick and roll with Kody VanEngelenburg and Nathan Zupke; finished with a Zupke dish to Beau Nederhoff that put us up for good with roughly 20 seconds left. Great team effort by everyone tonight.”
Sumner-Fred was 19-for-40 in field goal attempts, 2-for-12 in 3-point attempts and 9-for-13 from the free throw line. The Cougars combined for 20 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals, two blocks and 16 fouls.
VanEngelenburg led the team with 17 points and also had two rebounds. Other point scorers for the Cougars included Cayden Bergman with six points, James Stimson with six points, Klay Seehase with six points, Peyton Schmitz with five points, Zupke with five points and Nederhoff with four points.
The Cougars are now 1-2 in conference play and 2-3 overall after Thursday’s win.
Up next
Sumner-Fredericksburg will host Tripoli next Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in a non-conference game.
Scoring by quarter
SF – 16 | 7 | 10 | 16 – 49
MV – 22 | 12 | 4 | 10 – 48