CEDAR RAPIDS – After winning their first two games, the Sumner-Fredericksburg girls varsity basketball team lost to Maquoketa Valley 48-37 in a non-conference game at Coe College on Saturday.
Cougars senior Cassidy Pagel was the team’s leading scorer, putting up 16 points after going 5-for-13 in field goal attempts and 6-for-8 at the free throw line. She also led her team with seven rebounds and four blocks.
S-F senior Tiffany Beyer had seven points, one rebound, two assists and one steal. Junior Landree Kobliska had four points, five rebounds, one assist and one block. Junior Abby Meyer had six points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Senior Kylie Jordon had two points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Maquoketa Valley juniors Ella Imler and Taya Tucker tied for the team lead with 19 points. Imler also led the Wildcats with eight rebounds and four assists; while Tucker led the team with five steals.
Sumner-Fredericksburg is now 1-0 in conference play and 2-1 overall after Saturday’s loss.
Up next
The Cougars will host Jesup today at 7 p.m. for a North Iowa Cedar League matchup.
Scoring by quarter
SF – 7 | 12 | 9 | 9 – 37
MV – 15 | 12 | 13 | 8 – 48