DENVER – Jesup came close to pulling off an upset but fell to the Cyclones in Monday’s North Iowa Cedar League boys varsity basketball game at Denver High School.
At the end of the third quarter, the J-Hawks held a 42-37 lead. However, Denver outscored Jesup 27-13 in the fourth quarter to come from behind to secure a Cyclones victory.
“Really pleased with our performance for three-plus quarters,” said Jesup head coach Joe Smeins. “Gave ourselves a chance versus a very good Denver team.”
The J-Hawks were 21-for-44 in field goal attempts, 7-for-17 in 3-point attempts and 6-for-10 from the free throw line. Jesup combined for 25 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and 17 fouls.
Jesup senior Cooper Fuelling scored a team-high 25 points; while also recording five rebounds and one assist.
Jesup junior Brodie Kresser scored 18 points, had two rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Other point scorers for Jesup included Carson Lienau with six points, Jase Pilcher with four points and Tanner Cole with one point.
The J-Hawks are now 0-4 in conference play and 1-4 overall. The Cyclones are now 4-0 in conference play and 4-1 overall.
Up next
Jesup played Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday night and will host Columbus Catholic on Friday at 7:45 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
JES – 11 | 13 | 18 | 13 – 55
DEN – 8 | 11 | 18 | 27 – 64