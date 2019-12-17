DENVER – In a North Iowa Cedar League girls varsity rivalry, the Jesup J-Hawks fell short to the Denver Cyclones 50-42 on the road Monday.
“Denver did a nice job of changing things up and caused us some problems with their length,” said Jesup head coach Jordan Conrad. “In the end, we had too many turnovers to overcome and lost the free throw battle by 14 points. We have played some really good basketball at times this year, just need to continue to work and become a little more consistent with our play.”
Jesup sophomore Amanda Treptow led her team with 15 points. Other point scorers for Jesup included Payton McHone with seven points, Laney Pilcher with seven points, Brittany Lingenfelter with seven points, Brianna Lingenfelter with four points and Allison Flaharty with two points.
Denver freshman Grace Hennessy led her team with 14 points and tied for the lead with seven rebounds. Reese Johnson was second on the team with 11 points, tied for the team lead with seven rebounds and led the team with five steals.
The J-Hawks are now 2-2 in conference play and 4-2 overall. The Cyclones are now 3-2 in conference play and 4-4 overall.
Up next
Jesup played Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday night and will host Columbus Catholic on Friday at 6:15 p.m.