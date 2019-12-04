WINTHROP – In a Tri-Rivers Conference girls basketball matchup, East Buchanan easily defeated Cedar Valley Christian 69-18 at home Tuesday night.
The score was lopsided by halftime with the Buccaneers taking a 50-7 lead after two quarters of play.
East Buchanan senior Nicole Pettinger led her team with 18 points, including four three-pointers. She also recorded one rebound, one assist and six steals.
Buccaneers senior Erica Hoffman scored 10 points, grabbed a team-high six reounds, three assists and six steals.
Buccaneers senior Olivia Donlea scored nine points, had one rebound, five assists and six steals.
With their win, East Buchanan improves to a 3-0 conference record and a 3-1 overall record.
Scoring by quarter
EB 31 19 9 10 – 69
CVC 2 5 2 9 – 18
Up next
East Buchanan will play at Midland for a conference game on Friday at 6 p.m.