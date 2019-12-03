LISBON – The East Buchanan girls basketball team dominated conference rival Lisbon on Monday night, defeating the Lions 70-14.
The Buccaneers entered halftime with a 50-10 lead and held the Lions to four second half points.
Bucs senior Nicole Pettinger led her team with 19 points, including five three-pointers. She also had one assist, one steal and three blocks.
East Buchanan sophomore Lauren Donlea had eight points, two rebounds, eight assists, six steals and one block. Senior Olivia Donlea had nine points, two rebounds, eight assists and one steal.
Bucs freshman Averiel Brady had 10 points, four rebounds and one block. Sophomore Lara Fox had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and six steals. Senior Erica Hoffman had eight points, five rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block.
East Buchanan is now 2-0 in conference play and 0-1 overall after Monday’s win.
Up next
The Buccaneers played Cedar Valley Christian on Tuesday night and will travel to Midland for a Friday night Tri-Rivers Conference showdown.