East Buchanan girls hoops want to take next step

Coming off back-to-back 15-win seasons, the East Buchanan girls basketball team is looking to take the next step and win the conference.
“We have high expectations after back-to-back 15-win seasons and returning a lot of our scoring,” said East Buchanan head coach Nathan Reck. “Our goals are as high this year. We want to take the next step, finishing atop the tough Tri-Rivers Conference and continuing to improve throughout the season.”
East Buchanan will return a trio of seniors who have started since their freshman year; Olivia Donlea, Erica Hoffman and Nicole Pettinger.
Last season, Hoffman led the team with a 15.7 points per game average. Pettinger was second with 14.2 points per game and Donlea was third with 10.3 points per game.
Despite those numbers, the Bucs will have open competition for starting spots in practices leading up to the season opener. Reck said there are a number of sophomores and freshman that are ready to make an impact this season.
“All spots are open until the first game,” Reck said. “The players who give us the best chance to win will play. We return four starters from last year, but that was last year, and they will have to earn their spots back again this year.”
Reck said he has emphasized shooting as the offseason goal for his team to improve upon.
“Last year, we would get in rust of five minutes without getting a basket,” Reck said. “When we aren’t getting easy buckets after a steal in our press, we have to be able to shoot in the half court. We have had the girls in the gym shooting the past eight months, led by Olivia Donlea, who won our offseason shot competition.”
Last season, the Bucs advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals after defeating Alburnett in the first round. They then lost to Maquoketa Valley 57-41 to close out their season with a 15-7 record.
East Buchanan will not only have a tough conference schedule, they will also have a pair of tough non-conference matchups. They will play top-ranked Montezuma in the Rivalry Saturday game on Nov. 30 at Coe College and 2019 state tournament team, Clarksville, on Jan. 30.
“We never take any game for granted and always prepare for every team the same,” Reck said. “Our conference is so tough year in and year out. Maquoketa Valley and North Linn were the top two teams in the conference last year and are going to be tough as nails again this year. Springville will also make a push again this year after a five-year run to Des Moines.”