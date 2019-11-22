Experienced Jesup girls team looks to make noise on the court

The Jesup girls basketball team is coming off a strong season where they advanced to the district semifinals, and is looking for more this season.
Jesup finished 15-8 last season and after winning their quarterfinal match against Hudson, fell to Grundy Center in the semifinals.
“There has been no talk about last year and how it ended,” said Jesup head coach Jordan Conrad. “The focus is on what we can do moving forward. I don’t think that single game has had an impact on our focus this season. A new coaching staff and some new key role players probably contribute to that.”
Conrad enters his first season as the Jesup girls basketball head coach, replacing former coach Tom Klein.
Conrad said his goal is for the J-Hawks to put forth the best effort each night.
“Each player has an individual goal in an area they want to improve,” Conrad said. “If individually, each player sticks to that goal, we will put ourselves in positions we want to be in throughout the year. There are going to be some learning moments throughout the year with a new coaching staff and new role players. We just need to be sure we are focusing on the small individual goals we set, doing so will put us in a position to win games.”
The J-Hawks will return six seniors this season, but will be without leading scorer, Emily Treptow, who graduated.
“We [will] replace her as a collective group,” Conrad said. “Emily was a great player, one of the best this program has seen. Typically, you don’t replace a player like that with just one person. She did a lot of things that showed up in that stat sheet and a number of things that didn’t. She will be missed.”
However, the J-Hawks do return Brittany Lingenfelter, Payton McHone, Amanda Treptow, Brianna Lingenfelter and Leah Borgerding this for this year’s campaign.
Conrad said this year’s team has a number of girls that can play, and that spots are up for grabs.
“We will see some new faces in the rotation this year that I am confident can add value to the team,” Conrad said. “With no juniors, we will ask a lot of our underclassmen.”
Jesup will compete against plenty of tough competition, both in-conference and non-conference, this season.
“[All the games] are important,” Conrad said. “As usual, our conference is going to be solid from top to bottom. If you start circling games as more important than others, teams will be ready to knock you off.”
2019-20 Jesup Girls Basketball ScheduleTuesday, Dec. 3: at Sumner-Fredericksburg, 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6: hosts Wapsie Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7: vs. New Hampton at Upper Iowa University, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: hosts Hudson, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13: hosts Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16: at Denver, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: at Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20: hosts Columbus Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 6: hosts Don Bosco, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: hosts BCLUW, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10: at Union, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: hosts Sumner-Fredericksburg, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17: at Wapsie Valley, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20: at Hudson, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24: at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25: at Grundy Center, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: hosts Denver, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31: hosts Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3: at Columbus Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: hosts Union, 6:15 p.m.