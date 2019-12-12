West Central freshman Abby Squires has started out as a starter on the girls varsity basketball team, joining her sister Marlee Squires in the starting lineup.
Squires has averaged three points a game, while making 33.3 percent of field goal attempts. She is third on the team with 19 rebounds, second with nine assists and leads the team with six blocks.
“Abby has had a really strong start to her freshman year for us,” said West Central head coach Thomas Trainer. “She has a strong set of offensive skills and good defensive instincts. She has been showing improvement each week as we have gone along. We are excited to see the growth that takes place this season and beyond.”
Her strongest performance so far took place in West Central’s win against Waterloo Christian, where Squires scored nine points, grabbed nine rebounds and had three assists.
Besides basketball, Squires also plays for the Blue Devils’ volleyball and softball teams.