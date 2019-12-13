Class 1A
1) Montezuma 5-0
2) Newell-Fonda 3-0
3) Sigourney 4-0
4) North Mahaska 4-0
5) Marquette Catholic 4-1
6) Clarksville 3-0
7) Bishop Garrigan 4-0
8) East Buchanan 5-1
9) MMCRU 2-0
10) St. Ansgar 2-1
11) Kingsley-Pierson 4-0
12) Springville 4-0
13) Lynnville-Sully 4-1
14) Notre Dame 3-0
15) EHK 3-1
Dropped out: None
Class 2A
1) Cascade 4-0
2) North Linn 4-0
3) West Hancock 4-0
4) Van Buren County 5-1
5) West Branch 4-1
6) Osage 2-1
7) MFL Mar-Mac 4-2
8) Hudson 5-0
9) Aplington-Parkersburg 3-1
10) Mt. Ayr 3-1
11) AHSTW 5-0
12) Mediapolis 4-0
13) Maquoketa Valley 5-0
14) Logan-Magnolia 5-0
15) Emmetsburg 3-1
Dropped Out: West Sioux
Class 3A
1) North Polk 3-2
2) Clear Lake 4-0
3) Red Oak 4-0
4) Bishop Heelan 1-2
5) Roland-Story 5-0
6) Crestwood 5-1
7) Dike-New Hartford 3-1
8) Okoboji 4-0
9) Davenport Assumption 4-1
10) Cherokee 3-1
11) Des Moines Christian 5-1
12) Unity Christian 1-1
13) Estherville-Lincoln Central 4-1
14) Algona 2-1
15) West Liberty 3-0
Dropped Out: Monticello, Spirit Lake, Waukon
Class 4A
1) North Scott 5-0
2) Marion 3-0
3) Center Point-Urbana 3-0
4) Glenwood 5-0
5) Gilbert 4-2
6) Ballard 3-1
7) CR-Xavier 2-2
8) Mason City 4-1
9) Lewis Central 2-1
10) Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1
11) Central DeWitt 5-0
12) Waverly-Shell Rock 2-2
13) Maquoketa 4-1
14) Bondurant-Farrar 4-0
15) Clear Creek-Amana 3-1
Dropped Out: Carlisle
Class 5A
1) Iowa City 2-0
2) Southeast Polk 5-0
3) Dowling Catholic 4-1
4) Johnston 4-1
5) Cedar Falls 3-1
6) Urbandale 5-0
7) CR-Prairie 3-0
8) Waukee 3-1
9) Ames 3-2
10) Iowa City West 2-1
11) DM-Roosevelt 1-3
12) WDM Valley 2-3
13) Ankeny Centennial 2-2
14) Waterloo West 3-1
15) Sioux City East 3-0
Dropped Out: Sioux City East