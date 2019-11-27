MAYNARD – The West Central girls basketball team lost their home opener 44-21 to Kee on Tuesday night.
“I thought we opened the game strong,” said West Central head coach Thomas Trainer. “Our ball pressure looked good, our transition was flowing, and things were going well for us. The girls did a great job handling their press and staying calm.”
Trainer said the girls dealt with fatigue as the game progressed.
“We got tired, shots that will fall as we get in better shape weren’t falling and they were pulled away,” Trainer said. “Overall, I thought for our first night out there were a lot of positives. Now after having a game, we have a better plan of what to really focus on going forward.”
West Central junior Bryleigh Rouse led her team with 12 points. Marlee Squires had four points, Abby Squires had three points and Aaliyah Gordon had two points.
Tuesday’s loss was in a non-conference game. West Central opens the season 0-1.
Up next
The Blue Devils will travel to Waterloo Christian to face the Regents on Monday at 6:15 p.m.