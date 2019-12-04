HUDSON – It was a tough night for the Wapsie Valley Warriors girls varsity basketball team as they fell to Hudson 56-22 on the road Tuesday night in a North Iowa Cedar League matchup.
“Hudson returned a lot of experience going into the season,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie. “We have a number of girls gaining experience. We played extremely hard and showed improvement from game one to game two. It might not show up against a quality, experienced opponent.”
Warriors senior Kaci Beesecker led her team with nine points. Anna Richards scored six points, Lydia Imbrogno scored five points and Mary Bodensteiner scored two points.
Wapsie Valley is now 0-1 in conference play and 1-1 overall after Tuesday’s loss.
Scoring by quarter
WV 8 3 6 5 – 22
HUD 15 19 8 14 – 56
Up next
Wapsie Valley heads to Jesup on Friday for a conference game that will begin at 6:15 p.m.