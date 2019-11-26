ELKADER – Central Elkader was in control most of the game as they defeated the Oelwein varsity basketball team 52-10 at Central Elkader High School in a non-conference game.
“The Huskies fought tough and kept the game close through the first five minutes of the game,” said Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak. “Then Central Elkader’s defensive pressure was too much for us tonight. We turned the ball over quite a bit and struggled on the defensive boards. Central does a nice job forcing you to play out of control.”
Oelwein sophomore Abigail Patrick led the team with three points and also recorded two rebounds.
Lauren Harrison and Madison Kunkle tied for the team lead with six rebounds and one steal.
Other Oelwein players who scored points included Madeline McShane with two points, Kaylie Stewart with one point, Malayna Kiel with two points and Harrison with two points.
Oelwein is now 0-2 this season after losing to Central Elkader on Monday.
Up next
Oelwein will host Starmont on Monday, Dec. 2 at 6:15 p.m. in their home opener.
Scoring by quarter
CE – 18 | 20 | 8 | 6 – 52
OEL – 4 | 0 | 2 | 4 – 10