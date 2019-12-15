JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawks defeated the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons at home Friday in a North Iowa Cedar League varsity girls basketball game.
Jesup was in control the entire game and held a 31-17 lead at halftime. They would go on to defeat the Falcons 50-35.
“It was a nice win for us,” said Jesup head coach Jordan Conrad. “We struggled to take care of the ball early but eventually settled down and did a better job of valuing our possessions. We were able to make some shots in the first half that built our lead and we were able to stay out front from there.”
J-Hawks senior Brittany Lingenfelter led her team with 15 points. Other point scorers for Jesup included Brianna Lingenfelter with nine points, Amanda Treptow with seven points, Laney Pilcher with seven points, Payton McHone with seven points, Alexis Larson with three points and Allison Flaharty with two points.
Falcons senior Sophia Jungling scored a team-high 13 points, and Ellie Etjen was second on the team with 10 points.
The J-Hawks are now 3-1 in conference play and 4-1 overall after Friday’s win.
Up next
Jesup will play the Cyclones at Denver today at 6:15 p.m. in a NICL game.
Scoring by quarter
JESUP – 14 | 17 | 11 | 8 – 50
AP – 8 | 9 | 14 | 4 – 35