JESUP – Jesup was in control all game long in Friday’s home opener against conference rival Wapsie Valley, taking home a 58-28 victory.
Jesup outscored the Warriors 54-18 through the first three quarters. The Warriors managed to outscore the J-Hawks 10-4 in the fourth quarter when the game’s outcome was not in doubt.
Game stats for this matchup were not available at press time for either team.
The J-Hawks are now 2-0 in conference play and overall. The Warriors are 0-2 in conference play and 1-2 overall.
Up next
Jesup will host NICL conference rival Hudson Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. Wapsie Valley will travel to Dike-New Hartford for a conference game on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
JES – 17 | 17 | 20 | 4 – 58
WV – 5 | 9 | 4 | 10 – 28