JESUP – The Jesup girls varsity basketball was in control most of the game, but just fell short to North Iowa Cedar League rival Hudson on Tuesday night at home.
Entering the fourth quarter, the J-Hawks held a 31-28 lead. However, the Pirates outscored Jesup 16-11 in the fourth quarter to come home with a 44-42 win.
“It was a hard-fought game throughout,” said Jesup head coach Jordan Conrad. “Our girls competed hard and, in the end, just came up a play short. Hudson is a solid team that made things tough on us. It was a good game for us to be a part of and a lot we will take away from this type of game.”
J-Hawks sophomore Amanda Treptow led her team with 17 points. Brianna Lingenfelter scored 14 points, Payton McHone scored six points, Leah Borgerding scored two points, Allison Flaharty scored two points and Alexis Larson scored one point.
Hudson junior Ashlynn Kuhn led her team with 13 points; and also contributed six rebounds and one block.
Jesup is now 2-1 in conference play and 3-1 overall after their loss. Hudson is now 3-0 in conference play and 5-0 overall after their win.
Up next
Jesup will host conference rival Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday at 7:45 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
JES – 15 | 6 | 10 | 11 – 42
HUD – 11 | 7 | 10 | 16 – 44