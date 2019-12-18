DIKE – The Jesup J-Hawks lost to the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines on the road Tuesday in a tough game against a North Iowa Cedar League rival.
Jesup fell behind early and the Wolverines entered halftime with a 34-21 lead. The J-Hawks clawed their way back into the game, entering the fourth quarter within four points of Dike-New Hartford.
However, the Wolverines would dominate the fourth quarter to close out the game, winning 60-44.
Jesup was 18-for-55 in field goal attempts, 4-for-13 in 3-point attempts and 4-for-8 from the free throw line. The J-Hawks combined for 30 rebounds, five assists, three steals, three blocks and nine fouls.
J-Hawks junior Brodie Kresser scored a team-high 14 points; while also recording six rebounds and one steal.
J-Hawks sophomore Carson Lienau scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds, had two steals and two blocks.
Other point scorers for Jesup included Jase Pilcher with seven points, Landon Borrett with five points, Cooper Fuelling with four points and Heath Wyant with two points.
The J-Hawks are now 0-5 in conference play and 1-5 overall. The Wolverines are now 4-0 in conference play and 5-0 overall.
Up next
Jesup will host Columbus Catholic on Friday at 7:45 p.m. in the final game before winter break.
Scoring by quarter
JES – 12 | 9 | 19 | 4 – 44
DNH – 19 | 15 | 10 | 16 – 60