Jesup opened the season with a 57-24 road win over Oelwein on Monday.
The J-Hawks took a 39-18 lead at the half.
Jesup is looking to make a return trip to the girls basketball State Tournament. Last season they finished with a 20-5 overall record, losing to North Iowa Cedar League-East rival Dike-New Hartford 43-56 in the Class 3A quarterfinal.
Oelwein was winless last season at 0-22, with Jesup defeating them 68-26 in the Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinal. The Huskies are playing their final season in the Northeast Iowa Conference and will join the NICL next season.
Another NICL-East member, Sumner-Fredericksburg, saw its season opener in Charles City postponed Monday.
UP NEXT
Oelwein's next action will be against Starmont in Arlington on Monday, Nov. 30. Varsity begins play at 7:30 p.m. The Stars were 2-20 last season.