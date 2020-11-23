Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup opened the season with a 57-24  road win over Oelwein on Monday. 

The J-Hawks took a 39-18 lead at the half.

Jesup is looking to make a return trip to the girls basketball State Tournament. Last season they finished with a 20-5 overall record, losing to North Iowa Cedar League-East rival Dike-New Hartford 43-56 in the Class 3A quarterfinal. 

Oelwein was winless last season at 0-22, with Jesup defeating them 68-26 in the Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinal. The Huskies are playing their final season in the Northeast Iowa Conference and will join the NICL next season.

Another NICL-East member, Sumner-Fredericksburg, saw its season opener in Charles City postponed Monday.

UP NEXT

Oelwein's next action will be against Starmont in Arlington  on Monday, Nov. 30. Varsity begins play at 7:30 p.m. The Stars were 2-20 last season. 

