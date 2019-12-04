SUMNER – The Jesup girls varsity basketball team came away with a win on the road against Sumner-Fredericksburg on Tuesday night in a North Iowa Cedar League matchup.
Jesup took an early 12-7 lead in the first quarter. However, the Cougars outscored the J-Hawks in the second and third quarters to take a 27-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.
With the Cougars holding a slim one-point lead after three quarters of play, the J-Hawks then outscored Sumner-Fred 20-11 in the final quarter to clinch the win.
“Sumner-Fred committed 27 turnovers in the game, which you aren’t going to win many games doing that,” said S-F head coach Kevin Bergman. “Credit Jesup for the good defense. Sumner-Fred went 9-for-25 from the free throw line, which didn’t help either. Cassidy Pagel played solid all night and Lily Buchholz gave us good minutes coming off the bench.”
Jesup head coach Jordan Conrad said his team started a little slow in their first game of the season but finished strong.
“We got into some foul trouble early and battled it all night,” Conrad said. “The girls played hard throughout, even after we surrendered the lead late in the third, they continued to fight. We played our best offensive basketball in the fourth quarter, putting up 20 points with some girls stepping up and making key plays. Sumner-Fred plays hard and made us earn it.
Pagel led the Cougars with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Morgan Brandt scored seven points, picked up seven rebounds and had two blocks. Sophomore Lily Buchholz scored six points, picked up four rebounds and two assists.
J-Hawks sophomore Amanda Treptow led the team with 17 points. Senior Brittany Lingenfelter scored 15 points and senior Payton McHone scored eight points.
The Cougars are now 1-1 in conference play and 2-2 overall, while the J-Hawks are 1-0 in conference play and overall.
Scoring by quarter
Jesup 12 5 9 20 – 46
S-F 7 9 11 11 – 38
Up next
Sumner-Fredericksburg will host conference foe Dike-New Hartford on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
Jesup will host Wapsie Valley on Friday at 6:15 p.m. for a conference game.