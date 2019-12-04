The Jesup J-Hawks varsity boys basketball team won convincingly against the Oelwein Huskies at Oelwein High School in a non-conference game on Tuesday night.
“Tonight, we got beat by a very good Jesup team,” said Oelwein head coach Nick Schauf. “They are very well-coached and have a lot of players that can score which makes them a really tough defensive matchup.”
Jesup took a commanding 21-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, as they won 71-22.
“Really good start for our basketball team,” said Jesup head coach Joe Smeins. “Our starts to the first and third quarters propelled us to a solid outing.”
J-Hawks junior Brodie Kresser led his team with 27 points; while sophomore Carson Lienau scored 12 points and senior Cooper Fuelling scored 11 points.
Huskies senior Cam Palmer led his team with eight points, and Jacob King scored five points.
“The good thing about tonight was that we have a lot of things to get better at and we get to go to practice on Wednesday,” Schauf said. “Learning by watching the [game] film and working on the fundamental skills will be the focus we have in the next few days of practice. I have all the faith that the guys will come eager to work and get better.”
Scoring by quarter
OEL 5 7 4 6 – 22
JES 21 19 17 14 – 71
Up next
Oelwein will play Leroy-Ostrander at Luther College on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Jesup will host Wapsie Valley on Friday at 7:45 p.m.