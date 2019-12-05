Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Kiel tries to get better each day

Huskies sophomore Malayna Kiel shoots a free throw in a Dec. 3 game against Starmont.

 MIKE THOMAS | oelwein daily register

Oelwein sophomore Malayna Kiel has been a bright spot on the Huskies varsity girls basketball team with her play this season.

“Malayna is a constant hard worker who just wants to get better each day she steps foot on the court,” said Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak. “She is a gym rat who loves to shoot the basketball and is fun to watch and coach. Her work ethic gives her the chance to be a great player.”

In three games this season, Kiel has averaged eight points per game and has leads the team with three three-point scores. She also has 17 rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Kiel scored a season-high 14 points and nabbed five rebounds in the season opener against Sumner-Fredericksburg on Nov. 22.

Besides basketball, Kiel also plays on the Oelwein softball, track and field and cross country teams.