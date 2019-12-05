Kiel tries to get better each day

Oelwein sophomore Malayna Kiel has been a bright spot on the Huskies varsity girls basketball team with her play this season.
“Malayna is a constant hard worker who just wants to get better each day she steps foot on the court,” said Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak. “She is a gym rat who loves to shoot the basketball and is fun to watch and coach. Her work ethic gives her the chance to be a great player.”
In three games this season, Kiel has averaged eight points per game and has leads the team with three three-point scores. She also has 17 rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Kiel scored a season-high 14 points and nabbed five rebounds in the season opener against Sumner-Fredericksburg on Nov. 22.
Besides basketball, Kiel also plays on the Oelwein softball, track and field and cross country teams.