King continually working to improve

Oelwein junior basketball player Jacob King has been the Huskies leading scorer two games into this young season.
King is averaging 14.5 points per game and is 8-for-9 in field goals attempts and 4-for-6 in three-point shots. He also 5-for-5 from the free throw line and has two rebounds and one assist.
“Jacob is one of the hardest working kids in high school,” said Oelwein head coach Nick Schauf. “He spends a lot of time working on his craft and is always trying to improve. His relentless work ethic is something that I have admired.”
In the season-opening win against Starmont, he scored 24 points, including draining three three-point shots.
Besides basketball, King is a quarterback and defensive back for the football team, as well as part of the baseball team.