Despite a 17-point effort by junior Jacob King, the Oelwein Huskies lost to Northeast Iowa Conference rival Waverly-Shell Rock at home Tuesday.
The game was pretty close in the first quarter, but Waverly-Shell Rock took a 14-point lead going into halftime. The Go-Hawks would go on to win by the score of 66-43.
“The team played very hard and we took away some things Waverly wanted to do,” said Oelwein head coach Nick Schauf. “I thought our effort and toughness was as high as it has been all year. Looking forward to getting back to practice with this group of young men and getting one board better every day.”
King made two 3-pointers and was 3-for-4 from the free throw line in his 17-point performance. Riley Hamilton scored eight points, Nick Dittmer scored six points, Ethan Studebaker scored four points, Spencer Logan scored three points, Merek Moeller scored three points and Cam Palmer scored two points.
Go-Hawks sophomore Keaton Farmer led his team with 19 points; while Cole Hotz scored 14 points, Caleb Burks scored 13 points and Ben Heyer scored 10 points. Other Waverly-Shell Rock players who scored included Cade Carpenter with four points, Brady Ramker with two points, Trey Eckenrod with two points, Ethan Flege with two points and Hogan Hansen with two points.
The Huskies committed 10 fouls and the Go-Hawks committed 14 fouls during Tuesday’s game. Palmer had four fouls, which led Oelwein. Heyer led Waverly-Shell Rock with four fouls.
Oelwein is now 0-1 in conference play and 1-2 overall this season after Tuesday’s loss. Waverly-Shell Rock is 1-0 in conference play and 1-2 overall.
Up next
Oelwein will travel to Waukon on Friday to face the Indians in a NEIC matchup at 7:30 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
OEL – 8 | 8 | 14 | 13 – 43
WSR – 13 | 17 | 20 | 16 – 66