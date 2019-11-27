WEST UNION – The North Fayette Valley girls varsity basketball team won their season opener against MFL Mar-Mac in an exciting conference showdown on Tuesday.
“Jocelyn Kuker made two three throws with 2.7 seconds left to win the game for the Lady TigerHawks,” said NFV head coach Jim Calkins.
Prior to Kuker’s game-clinching free throw shots, Emma Ney hit a three-point shot to tie the game with 38 seconds remaining.
Abby Reichter had 12 points in the fourth quarter as the TigerHawks rallied to win the game against the Bulldogs.
Kenlin Schmitt led NFV with 12 rebounds and Gina Gibson recorded nine rebounds.
NFV starts off the season with a 1-0 record, while MFL Mar-Mac opens the season 0-1.
Up next
The TigerHawks will travel to Crestwood next Thursday to play the Cadets at 7:45 p.m.