Blue Devils junior Anthony Martin has been one of the key players on the boys varsity basketball team this season.
Through three games into the season, he has averaged 6.7 points per game, leads the team with 17 rebounds and five steals.
“Anthony is a versatile player for us,” said West Central head coach Darin Lockard. “On the offensive end, we can run him at all five spots, and he can score in a variety of ways. Defensively, we can use his athleticism to help defend the rim and rebound.”
Martin’s top performance this season came against Turkey Valley, when he scored 10 points and had three rebounds.
Besides basketball, Martin also plays for West Central’s football team.