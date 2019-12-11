ARLINGTON – In a Tri-Rivers Conference girls basketball showdown, the Starmont Stars lost to the Midland Eagles 54-39 at home on Tuesday.
The two teams were neck-and-neck in the first half, with Midland entering halftime with a 18-16 lead. The difference of the game was the third quarter, with the Pirates outscoring the Stars by a margin of 22-11.
The Stars were 11-for-41 in field goal attempts, 1-for-3 in 3-point attempts and 16-for-25 in free throw attempts. Starmont combined for 27 rebounds, one assist, 20 steals, 41 turnovers and no blocked shots.
Starmont senior Callan Willie led her team with nine points; while also recording three rebounds and two steals.
Other point scorers for Starmont included Sydney Baumgartner with seven points, Sydnee Becker with seven points, Anna Hamlett with four points, Morgan Thomas with four points, Kiara Steger with three points, Jerilyn Fedeler with three points and Kalyn McTaggart with two points.
The Stars are now 0-4 in conference play and 1-4 overall after Tuesday’s loss.
Up next
Starmont will travel to West Central to face the Blue Devils on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
STAR – 7 | 9 | 11 | 12 – 39
MID – 8 | 10 | 22 | 14 – 54