INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs varsity basketball team recorded their first victory of the season after defeating the West Delaware Hawks 43-39 in a WAMAC Conference home game on Tuesday.
Independence head coach Bryce Pierce said the first three games taught him a lot about the team.
“We had good first quarters against both Beckman and Charles City and then struggled the rest of the game,” Pierce said. “Against West Delaware, we were able to complete a game and that was the difference for us. I learned that this team has the ability to fight and compete when things might not be going our way and that will benefit us down the road as the season progresses.”
The Mustangs scored 31 of their 43 points in the second and third quarters, with the Hawks scoring more points in the first and fourth quarters.
Pierce said his team had a couple good practices and game film sessions over Thanksgiving break looking to identify areas they needed to improve upon.
“All those aspects coming together culminated in a very good team win against West Delaware,” Pierce said. “Our rebounding, our boxing out, our scoring and our overall ability to come together as a team was exciting to see.”
Mustangs senior Anna Ruffcorn led her team with 15 points, while Mary Puffett scored 10 and Sophie Wolf scored nine.
Pierce said his senior leadership did a great job so far this season and all the girls on the roster have contributed in some capacity.
“Anna Ruffcorn, Mary Puffett and Sophie Wolf did a great job of scoring the basketball for us last night,” Pierce said. “Lainie Butters was able to out-jump everyone and grab some rebounds in crucial moments to get possession back to us as we maintained our lead. Mattea Wall was able to grab rebounds for us, and her toughness to fight through an injury at the moment is a great motivator for our team.”
The Mustangs are now 1-1 in conference play and 1-2 overall this season.
Scoring by quarter
IND 6 15 16 6 – 43
WD 13 5 10 11 – 39
Up next
Indee will play next on Friday at Maquoketa for a conference game that begins at 7:30 p.m.