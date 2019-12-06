CRESCO – The North Fayette Valley varsity boys basketball team fell short in their season opener Thursday night, losing to Crestwood 72-58 at Cresco.
“We [had] three starters out for this game with injuries and then two minutes into the game our starting point guard Jonah Moore injured his ankle and didn’t return,” said NFV head coach Matt Krambeer. “To add a bit more adversity, Grant Stolka and Tanner Johnson picked up three early fouls in the first quarter and we had to go deep to our bench.”
Crestwood took an early 19-5 lead midway through the first quarter, but the TigerHawks rallied back to narrow the deficit to 40-35 at halftime, with four three-pointers from Ben Miller and Logan Loftsgard.
“After halftime, Crestwood put together a run to get it to a 12-point lead, but we cut it to seven midway through the third [quarter],” Krambeer said. “In the fourth, Cresco extended the lead to 19, before we cut it down to 11 points with 2:20 to go. Unfortunately, that was as close as we could get it as Crestwood was able to finish the game by making a few shots down the stretch.”
NFV sophomore Ben Miller led the team with 19 points; while also collecting four rebounds and two assists.
TigerHawks junior Tanner Johnson had 12 points, one rebound, one assist and one block. Logan Loftsgard scored 12 points off the bench, while also recording three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.
NFV opens the season with a 0-1 record and is 0-0 in Upper Iowa Conference play.
“Overall, very pleased with how we played and proud of how our guys battled in this game,” Krambeer said. “It would have been easy to throw in the towel in light of our injury situation and foul trouble, but our kids responded and were never out of the game.”
Up next
The TigerHawks hosted Central Elkader Friday night and will travel to South Winneshiek for a Tuesday night game.
Scoring by quarter
NFV – 15 | 20 | 9 | 14 – 58
CW – 25 | 15 | 20 | 12 – 72