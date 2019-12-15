WEST UNION – In an Upper Iowa Conference varsity girls basketball matchup, the North Fayette Valley TigerHawks defeated the West Central Blue Devils 63-24 in West Union on Friday.
NFV got off to a fast start and had a 22-4 lead after the first quarter and took a 37-11 lead into halftime.
The TigerHawks were 27-for-65 in field goal attempts, 4-for-17 in 3-point attempts and 5-for-14 in free throw attempts. NFV combined for 41 rebounds, 19 assists, five steals and four blocks.
NFV junior Emma Ney scored 12 points, grabbed one rebound and had four assists.
TigerHawks sophomore Kenlin Schmitt scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and had one block.
NFV junior Abby Reichter scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds, had five assists and three steals.
Game stats for West Central were not available at press time.
West Central is now 0-3 in conference play and 1-5 overall. NFV is now 3-1 in conference play and 3-2 overall.
Up next
West Central will travel to South Winneshiek to face the Warriors on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. North Fayette Valley will travel to Postville on Tuesday to face the Pirates at 6:15 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
WC – 4 | 7 | 6 | 7 – 24
NFV – 22 | 15 | 13 | 13 – 63